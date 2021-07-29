Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $154.04, but opened at $150.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $151.07, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.59.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

