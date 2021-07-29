Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

