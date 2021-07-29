Mary Kay Ladone Sells 8,349 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $30,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

