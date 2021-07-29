Masco Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE MAS opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

