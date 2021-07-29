Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $264.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.78. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.