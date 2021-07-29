Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $112.99. 902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,176. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

