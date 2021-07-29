Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%.

MHH stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.