Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.59 on Thursday, reaching $394.03. 95,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

