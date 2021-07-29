Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.52.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

