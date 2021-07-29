Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.69 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

