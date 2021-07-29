Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

