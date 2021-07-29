MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $387.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

