MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,829 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,595,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,292,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

