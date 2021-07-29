McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $268.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

MCD stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $244.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,609,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

