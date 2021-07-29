McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00 at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.68.

Shares of MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

