Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medallia by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallia by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

