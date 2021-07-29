MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 2,093.5% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 28.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MDIA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

In other MediaCo news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02. Also, EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,400 shares of company stock worth $835,912.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

