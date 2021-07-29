Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $164.27 and last traded at $164.75. 7,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 142,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.

Specifically, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

