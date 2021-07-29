MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$8.28 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.59.
MEG stock opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
