MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$8.28 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.59.

MEG stock opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

