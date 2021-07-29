megaBONK (MBONK) Price Reaches $0.0532 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $159,673.46 and approximately $7,143.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

