MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

