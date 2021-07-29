Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0668 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $12,136.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00403077 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.01140631 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.