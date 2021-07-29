MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Cut by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,637.03 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,471.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,280.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

