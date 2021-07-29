Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 477,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.