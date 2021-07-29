Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.470-$5.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 billion-$47.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.59 billion.

MRK stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

