Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $88.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. 3,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

