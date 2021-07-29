Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $95.69, but opened at $102.51. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 5,076 shares traded.

The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

