Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.