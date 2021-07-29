Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.32.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

