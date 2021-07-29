Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 506.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

