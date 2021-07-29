Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 410.2% in July

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,894,000 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the June 30th total of 2,919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.9 days.

MYBUF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,593. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.