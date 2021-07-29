M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 96.01 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £137.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.36. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

