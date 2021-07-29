M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in July

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MGPUF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. M&G has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.20 price target on shares of M&G and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

