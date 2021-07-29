MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.99

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 39489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.