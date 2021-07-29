MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.67% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.