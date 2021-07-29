Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.29.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.