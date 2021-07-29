Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.29.

MSFT stock opened at $286.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

