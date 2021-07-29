MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.27. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR opened at $646.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

