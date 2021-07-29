Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 283.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,485 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

