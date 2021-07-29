Millennium Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE:MC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

