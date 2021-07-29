Millennium Management LLC Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 71.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,950 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 64.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $9,932,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

