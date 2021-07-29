Millennium Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.