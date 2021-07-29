Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 1,171.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Humanigen worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,194,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,858. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HGEN stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

