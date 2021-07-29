Milton C. Ault III Buys 5,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALZN opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

