Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $367.09 or 0.00928816 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.49 million and $46,313.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,882 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

