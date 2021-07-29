Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a growth of 932.9% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $3.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

