MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in July

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MJARF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. MJardin Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About MJardin Group
