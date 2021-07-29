MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in July

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJARF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. MJardin Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Get MJardin Group alerts:

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, processes, and sells cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting services, including strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, facility and equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and access to intellectual property held by the company to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.