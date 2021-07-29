MKM Partners Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. reissued a neutral rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,738.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,462.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

