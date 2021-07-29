Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.