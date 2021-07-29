Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings per share of $3.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.05). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $259.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

